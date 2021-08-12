Conservative Kelowna MP not welcome at Pride celebration after conversion therapy vote

Kelowna Pride says the area's Conservative MP, Tracy Gray, is not welcome at this year's Pride celebration.

Gray voted against a bill that would prohibit forcing children or adults to undergo so-called conversion therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation.

The pride society says Gray's explanation for the vote has done nothing to convince it that she is an ally of the community.

Gray replied in a statement that she is against conversion therapy, but won't apologize for not voting for the flawed legislation, and points out the bill is hung up in the Senate over similar concerns that she raised.