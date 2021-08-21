Conservative leader holds rally in Saskatoon, touts economic recovery plan

Erin O’toole rallied supporters in Saskatoon Friday, criticising Trudeau and promoting his party’s platform.

O’toole accused the Liberal government of dividing the country and pitting one part of the country against another.

He focused on economic and social issues saying the rising cost of housing, food, fuel and clothing is going up and hurting Canadians pocketbooks. .

“There is a cost of living crisis in Canada right now, felt especially hard by seniors on fixed income.” O’toole said in a spech to supporters.

O’toole called the timing of the election ‘reckless’ saying Trudeau should be focused on helping Canadians battle the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“Instead of putting the interest of Canadian families, farmers, small businesses first, Justin Trudeau is putting his own, narrow political interest first,” O’toole said.

The Conservative leader touted a number of initiatives in his party’s plan to help the economy recover.

“We will secure jobs, one million jobs in one year by firing up our economy in all sectors, all regions of the country.” O’toole said and added the Conservatives would balance the budget over the next decade.

O’toole said the party would develop a new anti-corruption law to hold government accountable. He added that the plan includes a national leadership role on mental health for Canadians.

The Conservative Party leader held his first campaign rally in Saskatoon at Prairieland Park, which is in the riding of Saskatoon-Grasswood.

The Conservatives hold all 14 seats in Saskatchewan, which includes three in Saskatoon.

The closest race in the city in the 2019 election was in Saskatoon-West where Conservative Candidate Brad Redekopp defeated Sheri Benson from the NDP by just less than 3,000 votes.