Conservative leader hopeful visits Barrie

A large crowd gathered in Barrie's Eastview Arena Sunday to hear from Conservative Party of Canada hopeful Pierre Poilievre as the campaign trail heats up.

The long-time Ottawa area MP has been making stops around the country, many of which have garnered thousands of supporters.

After the Barrie event, Poilievre wrote on his Facebook page, "A room full of energy this afternoon in Barrie with a crowd ready to take back control of their lives."

The federal Conservatives are expected to elect a new leader on Sept. 10.