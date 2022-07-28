Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will skip upcoming debate

Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will not be attending next week’s mandatory debate.

The news comes after Lewis posted an open letter to Twitter Wednesday, addressed to the party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC), stating candidates were not given enough time to rearrange their campaign plans to attend the debate, and that she hoped the format would deviate from the “usual questions,” and instead address other topics.

“Dr. Lewis made commitments to meet with local grassroots members in person next week,” wrote campaign spokesperson Micheal Hettrick in an email to CTVNews.ca on Thursday. “She will be honouring those commitments.”

Lewis’ campaign will be automatically fined $50,000 for failing to attend an official debate.

Candidate Pierre Poilievre is also skipping the event. That leaves just Jean Charest, Scott Aitchison, and Roman Baber to take the stage for the last official debate of the campaign period.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party president Rob Batherson told CTV News Channel last week candidates were given "plenty" of notice about the third debate, and the decision to hold one is in the interest of party members.

The party confirmed Thursday Batherson himself would be moderating next week’s debate.

The bilingual event is set to take place Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Ottawa.

With files from CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier