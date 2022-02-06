Conservative MP Alain Rayes steps down as deputy leader to focus on leadership race

A Quebec Conservative has quit his post as the party's deputy leader because he says he wants to play a role in shaping who will next lead the party.

Alain Rayes says in a statement that he wishes the party to appoint a leader who presents progressive values, centre-right economics and unite the party around a common objective of replacing the Trudeau Liberals.

He says he plans to support a candidate, though doesn't mention any by name.

But by wanting to get involved in the leadership race, Rayes says he has no other choice but to step down from his positions that included being the party's Quebec lieutenant.

The race to replace Erin O'Toole as leader, after caucus members dumped him this week, began in earnest on Saturday when Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre announced his intention to run for the party's top spot.

The shakeup with Rayes led Bergen to appoint Luc Berthold as deputy leader and Quebec lieutenant.

In a statement Sunday, Bergen called Berthold a well-respected member of caucus and said his experience will be an asset for the Conservatives.

Bergen also thanked Rayes for his work and said she looked forward to continuing to work with him in the House of Commons to hold the Liberal government to account.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.