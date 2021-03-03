A Conservative MP has joined the chorus of voices calling for an end to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ontario MP David Sweet says the pandemic-related restrictions are causing huge psychological and economic damage.

He says the public health measures should focus on vulnerable communities, not healthy individuals.

Sweet took part in non-essential travel earlier this year and was then removed from his post as chair of a House of Commons committee. He isn't seeking re-election.

He's not the only Conservative MP who has expressed frustration with the existing level of COVID-19 restrictions.

Several have also spoken out against the new hotel quarantine and testing regime for incoming travellers to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.