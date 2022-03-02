Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre to make announcement in Sask.

Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre said he is travelling to Saskatchewan to make an announcement.

In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Poilievre said he is flying from Ottawa to share his plans to help curb inflation in Canada.

He said he will announce “major steps” to counter the rising inflation rates.

Poilievre has a rally scheduled in Regina on March 4, according to his campaign website.

Inflation in Canada rose to 5.1 per cent in January, surpassing five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years, according to Statistics Canada.

Trudeau’s taxes and money-printing deficits have ballooned inflation and now interest rates. #JustinFlation.



As Prime Minister, I’ll cap spending, balance budgets and cut taxes so you can afford food, homes and energy again.



Sign here to help: https://t.co/mNkavo9Xca pic.twitter.com/R8ekFOA7YN

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target to 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, in a bid to help fight inflation levels.

The Ottawa-area MP announced his intention to enter the party’s leadership, which has yet to officially begin, in a video posted to social media in early February.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca