Conservative Party of Canada announces dates for its leadership debates

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates will go head-to-head in their first debate on May 11, then again on May 25, with the potential of facing off in August as well.

Campaigns were told last week that the official English-language debate will be held in Edmonton, while the official French-language debate will take place in Montreal, both at 8 p.m. EST.

The party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) stated in their memorandum, that they are “reserving the rights to add a third debate in early August.”

Topics will be sent out to candidates one week in advance of each debate. LEOC rules stipulate that candidates are required to attend all official debates.

“We look forward to spirited but respectful discourse, and thank all candidates for putting their names forward to benefit our Party, and all Canadians,” reads the memorandum.

Prospective candidates have until April 19 to declare their candidacy. As was the case in the 2020 leadership race, the entry fee stands at $200,000, in addition to a compliance deposit of $100,000.

The deadline to sign up members is June 3, with the party slated to elect a new leader on Sept. 10.

To date, a long list of contenders have announced their intention to run, including MPs Pierre Poilievre, Leslyn Lewis, and Scott Aitchison, former Quebec premier Jean Charest, and the Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown.