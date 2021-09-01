Conservative Party pledges support to extend Ottawa's Light Rail Transit to Kanata

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole is making a campaign pledge to Ottawa commuters, promising to extend light rail into Kanata and improve Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.

O'Toole announced on Wednesday that a Conservative government will "immediately prioritize" the construction of LRT from Moodie Drive to Hazeldean Road, adding eight new stations.

"Canada’s Conservatives will end the delays and get shovels in the ground on long-awaited Ottawa infrastructure projects like the Kanata LRT and VIA’s high frequency rail service with Canada’s Recovery Plan," O'Toole said in a news release. "Whether it’s getting to work or going to a Sens game, these projects will help Ottawans get to where they need to go faster and more conveniently."

O'Toole says a Conservative government will also maintain federal funding for Stage 2 of the LRT project, expanding the Confederation Line to Moodie Drive and Algonquin College in the west end and Trim Road in the east end. The O-Train Trillium Line is also being extended into Riverside South.

The Conservatives are also pledging to repair and improve Highway 174 between Orleans and Rockland to help reduce congestion and enhance road safety.

VIA RAIL HIGH FREQUENCY RAIL PROJECT

In July, VIA Rail and the federal government announced the launch of a procurement process to build a new train service in the Toronto-Quebec City corridor.

As part of the proposal, faster trains would reduce average trip times between Toronto and Ottawa by up to 90 minutes.

O'Toole pledges that the Conservative government will commit to supporting the project.

"A Conservative government will deliver on transit for fast-growing communities like Kanata," said O’Toole. "Through Canada’s Recovery Plan, the Kanata LRT project and the VIA Rail high frequency rail project will create thousands of jobs and fuel a strong recovery for the Ottawa area."

The riding of Kanata-Carleton is becoming a major battleground for both the Liberals and the Conservatives during the third week of the campaign.

On Tuesday, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau made a campaign stop in Kanata, announcing $4.5 billion over five years for mental health services across the country.

Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon is not seeking re-election in Kanata-Carleton this election. Ottawa councillor Jenna Sudds is the Liberal candidate in Kanata-Carleton. The Conservative Party candidate in Kanata-Carleton is Jennifer McAndrew.