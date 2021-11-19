iHeartRadio

Conservative senators defy O'Toole on expulsion of senator who challenged leadership

Sen. Denise Batters may no longer be welcome in the Conservatives' national caucus but she's still a member of the party's Senate caucus. Conservative senators have chosen to keep Batters in their fold, notwithstanding party leader Erin O'Toole's decision Tuesday to kick her out of the national caucus after she challenged his leadership.
