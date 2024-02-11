Conservatives elect new federal candidate for Nipissing–Timiskaming

Conservative Party of Canada members in Nipissing–Timiskaming have selected a fresh face to lead them in the next federal election.

Cassidy Villeneuve was born in Iroquois Falls and raised in North Bay, she has spent the last number of years living in Ottawa and working in numerous roles supporting Conservative MPs – including most recently as the chief of staff for the Conservative Shadow Minister for Public Safety. She touts herself as an advocate for northern Ontario values.

Villeneuve calls herself “a common-sense conservative” even opting to use that as he campaign slogan in her race against incumbent conservative candidate Steven Trahan, who represented the Conservatives in the 2021 election – finishing about 3,000 votes behind long-time Liberal MP Anthony Rota in that race. Rota has since stated he will not be running for re-election for a seventh term.

Villeneuve won the riding association's election Saturday at the Best Western in North Bay, coming out well in front of Trahan. She campaigned on scrapping the carbon tax, standing up for law-abiding firearm owners and putting dangerous criminals behind bars while emphasizing her ties to party leader Pierre Poilievre and the local riding’s lack of representation in the House of Commons.

Villeneuve thanked her supporters and said the real work begins now. She promised she was eager to see conservative values prevail in the region.

"I'm so ready to put in the work... I know together, we will bring it home,” she said.

“We're going to form the next government and Nipissing–Timiskaming will have a strong voice."

MP Scott Aitchison from the neighbouring riding of Parry Sound–Muskoka also spoke at the event Saturday before the dozens of CPC supporters in attendance.

"Many of you might think this is the end," he said.

"This is just the beginning," of getting Trudeau out of office… We're going to turn Nipissing–Timiskaming blue."