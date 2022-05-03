Conservatives told not to comment on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak

Conservative members of Parliament were told not to comment on a stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, CTV News has confirmed.

As first reported by The Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star, a note to caucus from the Opposition leader’s office sent early Tuesday morning says “Conservatives will not be commenting on draft rulings leaked from the Supreme Court of the United States.”

It arrived in inboxes following the breaking news report published by Politico Monday evening highlighting details of the draft opinion that would overturn a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.

The U.S. high court's votes are not final until the formal opinions are released. Drafts are often changed based on the input of the other justices.

Nevertheless, the leak has re-energized pro-rights activists both within the U.S. and internationally and has sparked questions about what could happen in Canada should the 1973 decision be overturned.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the developments, stating that “the right to choose is a woman’s right and a woman’s right alone.”

“We’ll never back down from protecting and promoting women’s rights in Canada and around the world,” he wrote.

The Liberals promised to expand access to abortion services in their 2021 election campaign by establishing formal regulations under the Canada Health Act. They also pledged to give Health Canada $10 million to set up a portal for sexual and reproductive health information, including countering misinformation about abortion.

And more controversially, they committed to no longer provide charity status to anti-abortion organizations that offer “dishonest counseling to women about their rights.”

CTVNews.ca has reached out to the relevant government departments to assess where these promises stand and is awaiting responses.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also weighed in on the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion in a press conference earlier Tuesday, calling the situation “deeply concerning.”

“We know that when abortion rights are denied or when abortion services are denied, the result is women die,” he said, adding that while Canada’s abortion law is secure, there is an issue of access.

“If you live in a community where there is no abortion services, no clinic you can go to, hospitals that don't provide that service or limited access to hospitals, it means for women that they’ve got to go very far distances to get that service and that lack of access really undermines the right being there,” he said.

“That's where we should be putting our efforts.”

Following question period in the House of Commons Tuesday, the Bloc Quebecois intends to force a vote on a unanimous consent motion “that the House reiterate that a woman’s body belongs to her and her alone and recognize her freedom of choice on abortion for any reason.”

With a file from CNN