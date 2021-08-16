Conservatives unveil campaign platform focused on pandemic recovery

The Conservatives are promising to recover jobs lost from the pandemic, stimulate the economy with spending incentives, and ensure that Canada is prepared for future health crises, if the party was to form government.

To mark day two of the federal election campaign, the party released “Canada’s Recovery Plan,” a 162-page document that expands on the pre-election promises they unveiled in the spring. The promises aren’t costed out by the Parliamentary Budget Officer yet, but party officials say that’s in the works.

The spending commitments are for the most part short-term investments, minus a few proposals that would have long-term implications such as boosting the annual growth rate of the Canada Health Transfer to provinces to at least six per cent, and a new child-care plan that would make services more affordable for low-income families.

Speaking to reporters early on Monday, O’Toole positioned his party as the only one with a viable plan to get Canada out of the recession.

“As poorly timed as this election is, it presents Canadians with an important choice about our future. On one hand, the Liberals, NDP, Bloc and Greens with their collective failure to focus on a plan for Canada’s recovery after the pandemic, their failure to plan for jobs or really anything, and on the other hand, Canada’s Conservatives, who will focus relentlessly on creating jobs, increasing wages, and getting Canada’s economy back on track,” he said.

JOBS & THE ECONOMY

To fulfill the promise to restore one million jobs lost from COVID-19 in one year, the party would help incentivize job creation by establishing the Canada Job Surge Plan which would pay up to 50 per cent of the salary of new employees for six months following the phasing out of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

They would encourage companies to spend money by providing a five per cent investment tax credit in 2022 and 2023, encourage wealthy Canadians to invest in small businesses by providing a 25 per cent tax credit on amounts up to $100,000, provide a business loan of up to $200,000 for small businesses in the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors,

The Conservatives would also implement a national rapid screening program so that more employees can return to the workplace now and in the circumstance of a future pandemic. This includes providing Canadians with readily available at-home rapid test kits.

For low-wage workers, the party is proposing to double the Canada Workers Benefit up to a maximum of $2,800 for individuals and $5,000 for families. Instead of a year-end tax refund, they would push the money out in quarterly direct deposits.

They also propose to double the Apprenticeship Job Creation Tax Credit for the next three years and spend $250 million over the next two years to build the Canada Job Training Fund to encourage workers to learn new job skills.

Under the Conservatives, Employment Insurance sickness benefits would also expand from 15 to 52 weeks.

FAMILES AND CHILD CARE

Canadians should expect a GST “holiday,” whereby all purchases made at retail stores for a month in the fall will be tax-free. The party says this will help both families and retailers hard-hit from the pandemic.

On surging housing costs, the Conservatives have committed to build one million homes over the next three years, “arrest and reverse” inflationary impacts of foreign buyers in the housing market, enhance public transportation, and make mortgages more affordable.

The Conservatives would also scrap the Liberal’s $30 billion child-care plan, which would bring down the cost of child care to $10 a day per child across the country within five years, and instead transform the existing Child Care Expense Deduction into a refundable tax credit covering up to 75 per cent of the cost of child care for lower-income families.

“We’re going to help all parents, all parents immediately. Not some, six years from now. Parents know what’s best, particularly with the flexibility needed for families coming out of the pandemic and with shift work and other things, we’re going to help all families,” he said on Monday. “It’s an approach that’s not only fair, it gives immediate help. Not more Liberal promises that will never come.”

He dodged questions about how this proposal would actually increase child-care spaces, another facet of the issue.

The party would also allow expectant parents to claim the Canada Child Benefit as early as seven months into pregnancy, as opposed to at childbirth and provide up to eight weeks of paid employment leave in the case of stillbirth or child’s death.

More to come…