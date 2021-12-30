Consider other options before putting your Christmas tree to the curb in North Bay

If you put your Christmas tree at the curb in North Bay, it won’t be picked up. Instead, the city is asking people to drop them off at the public works yard.

"We take them to a different yard, stockpile them there and then we mulch them," said Jason Leblond, a roads supervisor with the City of North Bay.

"It works (well) for our gardens, parks and pathways."

There are also ways to support wildlife by putting your tree in the backyard or outside on your property.

"You’re offering habitat and protective spaces for small critters that might be wintering in your neighbourhood," said Jensen Edwards, media relations officer with the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

"So, little sparrows or cardinals or small animals like that use the branches of your Christmas tree to shelter during big snowstorms or wind storms."