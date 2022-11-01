'Conspiracy allegation': Edmonton police deny mischief charge was laid to 'silence' critic

The editor of a self-described left-wing media project in Edmonton is dismissing a criminal charge as an attempt by police to "silence and discredit a critic."

Duncan Kinney, operator of The Progress Report, on Monday confirmed he was met by officers of Edmonton Police Service's hate crimes unit at his office on Oct. 14 and handcuffed.

CTV News Edmonton learned on Oct. 26 Kinney had been charged with one count of mischief under $5,000 in connection to the vandalism of a monument at a Ukrainian youth centre in August.

Speaking publicly for the first time since police confirmed the charge, via similar statements released by his lawyer Tom Engel and on The Progress Report's website, Kinney said he will be pleading not guilty.

"This appears to be an attempt by the EPS to silence and discredit a critic," he alleged.

"However, the advice from my lawyer on this is clear. I can not talk about the substance of the case. But I can promise you that I will mount a vigorous defence, if it comes to that."

Kinney also vowed to not be deterred from reporting on EPS.

The Progress Report has published several stories about police in Alberta and is preparing two more, Kinney said.

"The Edmonton Police Service is not going to scare us away from continuing to produce investigative journalism that holds the police accountable."

'THEY ARE REFUSING TO PROVIDE ANY INFORMATION'

An EPS spokesperson called Kinney's statement "a serious allegation" and noted that the charge was laid after police consulted with crown prosecutors.

"EPS’ General Counsel and head of Professional Standards Branch has reached out to Mr. Kinney through Mr. Engel asking for information about Mr. Kinney’s conspiracy allegation but, unfortunately, they are refusing to provide any information or clarification to substantiate this accusation," Cheryl Sheppard told CTV News Edmonton.

The monument Kinney is accused of vandalizing is a statue of Roman Shukhevych at the Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex in north Edmonton.

While Shukhevych is celebrated by some as a Ukrainian military leader, he is also criticized for involvement in massacres of Jewish and Polish people.

In August, the words "Actual Nazi" were found painted in red on the statue. Kinney wrote and published a story on The Progress Report about the defacing of the monument.

Kinney said he has a Nov. 10 court date and that he expects the case to be adjourned until Engel receives the evidence against him.