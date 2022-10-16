Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name added to monument for fallen officers

Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade Square in Halifax for the 40th annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Sunday.

Two and a half years after she lost her life in the Nova Scotia mass shooting, celebrated RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson was officially inducted to the ranks of the fallen.

“Heidi was a neighbour that waved at everyone. She was a busy parent that volunteered at school. She was the friend who delivered cinnamon buns and homemade bread. I know first hand from working with her,” said RCMP Sgt. Angie Hawryluk.

Her colleague said they continue to struggle with what happened.

“She was a member that was well respected and well loved by everyone. She was a caregiver and we just miss her dearly,” added Sgt. Hawryluk.

Hundreds came together, from police to emergency first responders and military personnel to mark the anniversary of the memorial service.

“It give us the opportunity to get together and remember those that have fallen in the line of duty and support their families,” said Const. Nicolas Gagnon, acting Public Information Officer for Halifax Regional Police.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial to honour those gone too soon.

Const. Stevenson’s name is now engraved on the monument. Her life as a daughter, mother, wife and officer continue to be remembered and missed by those she loved and cared for.