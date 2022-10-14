Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name to be added to monument for fallen officers

Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name will be added to the Fallen Peace Officer Monument in Halifax’s Grand Parade.

The RCMP officer was among the 22 people killed when a gunman went on a shooting rampage throughout several communities in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19, 2020.

According to documents tabled at the public inquiry into the mass shooting, Stevenson died following an exchange of gunfire with the killer on April 19, 2020.

The 40th annual Peace Officers’ Memorial will take place on Sunday in Halifax. The event honours peace officers based in the province who died in the line of duty.

The municipality says it is a humbling reminder of the selflessness and dedication of those who lost their lives while serving others.

“This annual event brings people together to honour the service and ultimate sacrifice of peace officers in Nova Scotia who died while in the line of duty,” said Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella in a news release on Friday.

Kinsella is also chair of the Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service Organizing Committee.

“This week, we lost two officers in the line of duty in Ontario, Constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, who were killed when responding to a call for service,” he added.

“As we honour those who lost their lives in the line of duty here in Nova Scotia, we salute peace officers everywhere who work courageously and selflessly in the service of their communities.”

The municipality says peace officers, first responders, civilian employees, military personnel and volunteers will march from police headquarters on Gottingen Street to Grand Parade prior to the service at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The ceremony will take place at the Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officer Monument outside Halifax City Hall at 1 p.m.