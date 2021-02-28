Constable Ed Sanchuk has been nominated for the 2021 Police Services Hero of the Year Award.

The award is for an 'on-duty difference maker' in Norfolk County.

The organizations website states, OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk goes above & beyond to keep people informed about what is going on in Norfolk County. He is at accident scenes, helping people & children in the neighborhood, in all kinds of weather. He informs us of dangerous situations and updates when necessary. We have all come to realize Ed is an important part of our community & trust him completely. The OPP are very lucky to have such a competent Police Officer."

Congratulations!

