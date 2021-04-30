Constable Joe MacDonald's killer denied day parole for sixth time

A man that has served 28 years in prison for the murder of a Sudbury police officer in 1993 will remain in a medium security facility in Quebec.

Clinton Suzack attended a day parole hearing today but the board did not feel he's ready for release to a half way house in British Columbia.

He's been serving a life sentence for the first degree murder of Constable Joe MacDonald, who was killed in New Sudbury after being beaten and shot seven times.

MacDonald, then 29, had stopped a vehicle with Suzack and co-accused Peter Pennett inside when the officer was shot to death, while issuing a traffic violation.

In reaching the decision, the board heard from the victim's widow and family who say they have been handed a lifetime of immense grief, loss and heartache over the senseless murder.

This is Suzack's sixth time seeking day parole.