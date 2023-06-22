Constitutional arguments to be heard in case involving migrant workers

Sentencing for two Londoners found guilty of human trafficking involving migrant workers is going to be delayed after motions were brought forward questioning its constitutionality.

After a trial in March, Jose Callejas, 65, and his daughter Karin Callejas, 36, were found guilty of seven counts of human trafficking involving migrant workers from Guatemala.

They were arrested after police searched an apartment unit on Highview Avenue in south London, Ont. in 2019.

Lawyers for the pair brought a motion forward on Thursday before Justice Michael MacArthur arguing the sections of the law are unconstitutional and that any sentence would be cruel and unusual punishment.

The challenges are set to be argued this fall and winter, meaning if unsuccessful dates for sentencing submissions will now be delayed until June and July of 2024.