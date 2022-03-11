Construction at Cassellholme expected to begin next week

The $121-million renovation project at North Bay long-term care home Casselholme is ready to begin.

Percon Construction is expected to start working on the renovation and rebuild of Cassellholme, East Nipissing District for the Aged in North Bay next week.

"The first step is going to be to knock down the link that’s right now linking Casellholme and CassellArms," said Percon Construction Vice President Massimo Perricone.

"Then, we’re going to be digging for the temporary parking lot that’s going to be serviced by the facility while we start with the construction of the new facility on the far end where the existing parking lot is."

The project has been in the works for close to 15 years.

"Quite honestly it was a fight. It shouldn’t have been I don’t think, but it’s good news for seniors," said Jamie Lowery, CEO of the care home.

"There’s a lot of people here that have committed to doing more work and more facilities for seniors here in North Bay, so it’s great."

Lowery told CTV News the first residents will be able to move into the new area of the long-term care home in 2024.