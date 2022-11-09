Construction begins for major transit hub upgrade in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

A major transit hub in North Vancouver, B.C., is getting a $32.5-million makeover.

Construction has started at Phibbs Exchange, the second busiest hub on the North Shore, the government of British Columbia announced Tuesday.

The upgrade will include 12 new bus bays, improved safety and accessibility features, more space for bigger buses and even a snack bar for commuters.

“These improvements will make the exchange safer, more comfortable, and better able to accommodate the future transportation needs of our growing communities,” B.C. MLA and State for Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma said in Tuesday’s release.

The most recent population count of the District of North Vancouver is 88,168, representing a 2.9 per cent increase over a five-year period.

Speaking to CTV News later by phone, Ma said the upgraded exchange is being built with the possibility of washrooms in mind, since funding for six was recently secured in TransLink’s 2022 Investment Plan.

“We get lots and lots of commuters, and the more people we can get to choose transit as their primary mode of transportation is better for everyone,” Ma said, emphasizing that access to a washroom during a long trip is a priority for commuters.

TransLink is expected to decide where the six washrooms will be located sometime next year. In an email to CTV News, the company said the lack of public washrooms in its system is due to a lack of funding for their day-to-day cleaning, maintenance and security.

In 2018, the Phibbs Exchange project was approved by the Metro Vancouver coalition Mayors’ Council as part of its 10-Year Vision plan. More than half of the funding, $18.8 million, is coming from the federal government, with the provincial and municipal governments accounting for the rest.

“The Government of Canada is thrilled to celebrate the next step for the Phibbs Exchange project, as it embodies our commitment to working with all levels of government to create a brighter tomorrow,” said Burnaby North-Seymour MP Terry Beech in the province’s statement.

The first six months of work will involve relocating existing transit services in order to make space for the new exchange to be built, beginning in spring 2023. At that point, Translink says some bus stops will be temporarily relocated near the exchange.