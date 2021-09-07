Construction begins for new pickleball court in Tecumseh

Tecumseh will soon have a new pickleball court.

Members of council broke ground Tuesday to officially start the construction of a new 10- court outdoor pickleball facility in Lacasse Park.

"We are excited to see construction begin for this much anticipated facility," said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. "The sport of pickleball continues to grow in our community and this facility will allow for more players to access courts."

In December 2020, Council approved the construction of a new 10-court outdoor pickleball facility as part of the Parks Five Year Capital Project budget. The $755,000 investment includes the construction of playing surface for 10 courts, drainage, fencing, walkway, and accessory building.

"The Parks and Recreation Department has worked closely with our local pickleball players and recognized the need for additional courts," said Paul Anthony, director parks and recreation. "The new 10-court complex will provide for the ever-increasing growth of the sport, as well as providing our community the opportunity to host large tournaments."

The Tecumseh Pickleball Association (TPA), a local volunteer organization, has advocated for the sport of pickleball and has organized competitive and recreational play, fun competitions, clinics and lessons for players of all ages and skill levels.

The TPA has collaborated with the Town with the commitment to raise $150,000 for this project. Those wishing to support the TPA's fundraising goal may do so at www.tecumsehpickleball.ca.

"Our mission is to facilitate the growth of Picklebal in Tecumseh for the enjoyment, health and social engagement of all players," said Malinda Hebert, Tecumseh Pickleball Association President. "Fitness and fun is our primary goal, and these new courts will allow us to introduce this great sport to more individuals".

Tecumseh Parks and Recreation offers seasonal memberships that allows access to the outdoor courts. TPA offers a year-long membership with access to the outdoor courts plus two indoor courts at the Royal Canadian Legion #261 in Tecumseh.

Front Construction Industries Inc. has begun construction. It is expected to be completed by October 2021 and will be open for use in spring 2022.