Construction begins on 2 new infrastructure projects in Midland

Construction begins on two new infrastructure projects in Midland this week.

The Town of Midland has launched the Seventh Street Reconstruction and Balm Beach Road Servicing projects on Monday.

"The Town of Midland has shown over the past few years that we are dedicated to taking on these extensive projects to proactively replace aging underground infrastructure, and install new service infrastructure," Mayor Stewart Strathearn said.

"So that residents continue to receive quality service and enhance future development and growth."

For the Seventh Street Reconstruction Project, the Town is doing a complete overhaul on Seventh Street between Yonge Street and Hugel Avenue.

The project includes:

Replacement of sanitary sewer, including indinvidual sewer lateral pipes to the property line.

Replacement of watermain, including individual water lateral pipes to the property line.

Reconstruction of approximately 380m of roadway, including the installation of concrete curbs and concrete sidewalks on the west side.

Restoration of areas disrupted by the construction, including driveway entrances and other sections within the boulevard.

For the Balm Beach Road Servicing project, the Town is adding new infrastructure along Balm Beach Road from Sundowner Road East to Sundowner Road West.

This project includes:

Placing approximately 900m of sanitary sewer main and service lateral pipes to the property line

Placing approximately 900m of watermain and water service lateral pipes to property line

Adding approximately 820m of sidewalk along the north side of Balm Beach Road to Highway 93

Restoration of areas disrupted by the construction, including driveway entrances and other sections within the boulevard

"Over the past three years, the Town has completed similar projects on Hugel Avenue, Hannah Street, and King Street, completed on time and under budget during the pandemic. We look forward to more success with Seventh Street and Balm Beach Road," Strathearn said.

More information regarding these projects is found on the Town of Midland website.