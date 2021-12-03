Construction begins on new cancer centre in Cape Breton
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Ryan MacDonald
Construction is officially underway on a cancer centre that will replace the current facility at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.
The original Cape Breton Cancer Centre opened in 1998 and was designed for 600 new patients a year, a patient load that has more than tripled since that time.
“More than double the space that is currently available at the old centre. We're going to be almost doubling the number of treatment chairs available for delivery of systemic therapy,” says Dr. Elwood MacMullin, senior medical director.
“There will be two radiation oncology bunkers for delivery of radiation oncology.”
The build is expected to take about two years, with a goal of completing the new centre by late 2023 or early 2024.
