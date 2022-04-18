Construction begins this week on Adelaide Street underpass project

Construction is about to commence on one of London, Ont.’s mega projects — the Adelaide Street North underpass.

Starting the week of April 18, construction will begin on Central Avenue west of Adelaide Street North. A temporary road closure will be in place on Central Avenue between William Street and Adelaide Street North for approximately three months.

Crews will begin road reconstruction that includes work on water main, sanitary and storm sewer replacement.

The city says pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the area. However, motorists and cyclists will need to find alternative routes.

According to the City of London, the ultimate goal of the project is to add “an underpass at the Canadian Pacific Rail (CPR) tracks, as well as provide nearby intersection improvements and active transportation connections, with wide multi-use paths on both sides of Adelaide Street North.”

The city says this project will provide improved pedestrian, cyclist and transit user amenities. The project is expected to end commuter delays at the CP Rail tracks between Dundas and Oxford streets.

The project has not been without its bumps in the road, however.

One of London’s biggest infrastructure projects, the Adelaide Street underpass has also skyrocketed in cost — in 2018 city council approved a pricetag of $58.3 million to complete the project, but that number has since ballooned to $87.6 million.

Construction is slated to last until summer 2025.