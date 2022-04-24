Construction begins today on sections of Montreal Road in Vanier, Transitway in the west end

Two major construction projects start in the city of Ottawa today, as the summer construction season continues to ramp up.

Starting today, Montreal Road will be reduced to a single westbound lane from St. Laurent Boulevard to the Vanier Parkway as part of the Montreal Road revitalization project.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says it’s short-term pain for long-term gain for businesses and residents in the Montreal Road area.

“It’s the third and final year of street closures and detour routes along Montreal Road,” Fleury told CTV Morning Live on Friday, adding the new road will be a boost for the community when the project is completed.

Construction crews will replace the aging underground infrastructure, including watermain, sections of the sanitary sewer, storm sewer and the roadway. The city says construction on surface features will continue this year, including concrete sidewalks and cycle tracks.

The eastbound detour on Montreal Road is McArthur Avenue via North River Road and Vanier Parkway, connecting to St. Laurent Boulevard.

Montreal Road is expected to remain reduced to a single westbound lane until mid-September.

Fleury is encouraging people to support local businesses on Montreal Road during the construction period.

“Montreal Road has a lot of small businesses that are supported by the community living near Vanier or in Vanier,” Fleury said. “It’s a important reminder to residents in the east part of downtown or in downtown to come support this small business community along Montreal Road. They need it, it’s going to be a tough year.”

TRANSITWAY CONSTRUCTION

The other major construction project beginning today will see the Transitway permanently close between Pinecrest and Bayshore stations.

The bus-only transit lane in Ottawa’s west end is closing as part of construction on the Stage 2 O-Train extension to Moodie Drive.

All westbound bus routes will be detoured to travel along Highway 417 from Pinecrest Road to Bayshore Drive. The city says that routes that currently serve Pinecrest and Bayshore stations will continue to serve those stations.

Eastbound routes will be detoured to follow one of two patterns: