Construction closes ramps along Highway 400, Essa Road
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
Some added ramp closures on Highway 400 in Barrie will give motorists trouble along Essa Road over the next two weeks.
The southbound Highway 400 to Essa Road off-ramp and westbound Essa Road to the southbound Highway 400 on-ramp closed at Midnight Monday as part of the construction of a new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400.
The city of Barrie said full closures will be required at times, but at least one lane will remain open in both directions for the time being.
This phase of construction is expected to last until August 25.
