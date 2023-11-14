Construction closes south-end intersection

The intersection of Exeter Road and White Oak Road will be closed until Nov. 20 for sanitary sewer installation.

This is part of the White Oak Road and Exeter Road Intersection Improvements Project.

The project will extend underground infrastructure to better serve the area’s needs, improve street lighting, update traffic signals, and grow the active transportation network through new sidewalk and bike lanes.

A signed detour will be in place on Wharncliffe Road, Wonderland Road, Westminster Drive, and Wellington Road.