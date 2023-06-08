Construction closures expected on South Perimeter Highway

Bridge construction starting next week on the South Perimeter Highway is going to lead to temporary closures for the rest of June.

The province announced Thursday that there will be overnight construction from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. at the St. Mary's Road interchange starting on June 12 until June 30.

The province is recommending a few different travel options for those who take the Perimeter. If people are trying to go around Winnipeg, the province recommends taking the North Perimeter.

Another detour is taking St. Anne's Road to Abinojii Mikanah (formerly Bishop Grandin) to St. Mary's Road.

The province is asking people to avoid the area during the construction hours and consider all alternate routes in the city.

More details about the project can be found online.