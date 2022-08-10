Construction crews start work on downtown Saskatoon library

Work on Saskatoon’s new central library is underway.

Construction crews have started removing some of the existing building and parking surfaces in preparation for the new central library in downtown Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) made the announcement on its website on Thursday.

The work will include removing hazardous material, according to SPL.

The final design of the new library building will be released later this year. It will be located at 321 2nd Ave.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

A design report shows the new building will have four levels and include programming rooms, a new and high-demand area, gender-neutral washrooms, a children’s library, an innovation lab and a teen area.

On the top level, there will be a reading room, gallery, storytelling and learning circle space and a dedicated area for local history works.

The new library is not expected to open until 2026.