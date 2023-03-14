Construction delay continues for Dalhousie University arena

Construction delays on the new Dalhousie University arena will continue for the foreseeable future, CTV News has learned.

A spokesperson for the Halifax university says there is still no planned start date to begin building the arena on South Street, aside from work that has already been done to prepare the site.

In November, Dalhousie University confirmed that construction of the new facility had come to a halt.

“While we remain committed to moving forward with the Event Centre, the current state of the construction industry presents several challenges and we have decided to pause the project until conditions improve,” Dalhousie University said in a statement at the time.

“The construction market in HRM is very busy at this time, and we are challenged with cost pressures and the availability of construction labour.”

The Dalhousie Event Centre will replace the old Dalhousie Memorial Arena, which was torn down in 2012.

It was scheduled to be built between 2022 and 2024, at cost of more than $36 million.

When complete, it will feature in NHL-size ice surface for the university's men’s and women’s hockey teams and intramurals, with a seating capacity of 900.

It will also house a physiotherapy clinic and multi-use event spaces.