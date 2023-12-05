Construction delayed on Alberta's new wildlife overpass outside of Banff

The construction of a wildlife overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway has been delayed.

The province confirmed Tuesday that the overpass outside of Banff National Park ran into "construction challenges" that will result in it not being finished when it was planned.

"Some of the work done does not currently meet our design and safety standards," said a spokesperson for Alberta's transportation department.

The $17.5 million project was announced last year, with an anticipated completion by fall 2023.

It is hoped the crossing, which sits east of Canmore near Lac Des Arcs, will reduce collisions between vehicles and wildlife, helping stop highway closures due to crashes and save thousands of dollars in property damage to cars and trucks.

The province says work on the project will continue in the spring, at which time they'll be ensuring their design and safety standards are met.

"This will include remaining concrete work, traffic barriers, fencing and landscaping," said a department spokesperson.

The project includes 12 kilometres of wildlife fencing along the highway to shepherd animals toward the overpass, which is the first along the Trans-Canada Highway outside of Banff National Park.