Construction delays: Pattullo Bridge replacement won't be ready until 2024

The completion date for the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster has been delayed to 2024.

A progress update from the government says on-site investigative work, permitting processes and challenges due to the pandemic have set back the 2023 opening date.

However, the government says the $1.37-billion project over the Fraser River remains on budget.

While work on the bridge continues on land, the in-river work is paused to protect fish and fish habitat in line with regulations from the Fisheries Department