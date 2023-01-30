iHeartRadio

Construction for affordable housing begins in Bradford West Gwillimbury


In Bradford, new construction for affordable housing is expected to begin Mon. Jan. 30.

The new building will add 50 new affordable units toward the county of Simcoe's 2,685-unit target.

Drainage realignment and storm pipe installation will start Monday, causing delays along Simcoe Road near Marshview Boulevard and Edward Street.

The township and Simcoe County expect to complete the project next year.

