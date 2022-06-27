Construction green-lit for Oro Station motorsport track
A proposed motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte has been given the green light to move forward with construction.
The Township of Oro-Medonte has approved the site plan for the Oro Station Automotive Innovation campus, clearing the way for construction to begin on the 4.1-kilometre circuit.
“Oro-Medonte is eager to see the Oro Station Automotive Innovation Campus completed and glad to see the milestone of Site Plan Approval achieved,” said Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes. “The economic impact of this project will be a benefit to all residents of the township as we create quality employment opportunities within the community.”
Along with the race track, Oro Station will be home to the Automotive Innovation Park, a multi-use hub with 500,000 square feet for industrial use, ranging from mechanical and performance shops to research and development labs.
The massive project is located directly across from the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte and is expected to create more than 700 full-time jobs.
With ground construction approved, design and engineering teams for Oro Station will shift to developing permit drawings for the buildings.
-
Two Nova Scotia men conquer Cape Wrath ultramarathonTwo Nova Scotia men have successfully completed one of the most challenging races in the world: the Cape Wrath Ultramarathon.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schoolsLeaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaultedFour London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram WalkerHappen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview TownshipAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Funding looks to give pay bump for early childhood educators in ManitobaNearly $37 million coming from the provincial and federal governments aims to give Manitoba's early childhood workforce a pay bump this Canada Day.
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitationA seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to a online fundraiser.