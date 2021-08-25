'Structure collapse' sends 1 person to hospital, leads to traffic disruption in North Vancouver

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after a structure collapse at a construction site in North Vancouver.

In a message posted to social media just before 11 a.m., North Vancouver RCMP said traffic on Chesterfield Avenue between West 1st Street and West Esplanade was being rerouted.

While few details were provided in the message, Mounties said it was "due to an industrial construction incident."

Emergency Health Services confirmed it was called just before 9:45 a.m. for "a structure collapse at a building being demolished" in that area.

Several paramedic crews were dispatched and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews were also sent to the scene and drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

TransLink said buses in the area are being rerouted. The 249 to Lonsdale Quay was travelling along West 1st Street for a few blocks, the transit authority said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

