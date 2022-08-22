Construction is back on Huron Church Road

Drivers can once again expect delays on Huron Church Road as lane restrictions are expected until the end of September.

Road improvements have started on Huron Church in between Dorchester and Tecumseh Roads.

The work will consist of repairs to concrete panels, including full lane repairs southbound between Dorchester and Tecumseh as well as removing and replacing the island in the Industrial Drive intersection.

The city says there will also be street lighting and traffic infrastructure work done at the Industrial Drive and Tecumseh Road West intersections, and the sidewalks will be widened at Industrial Drive.

The construction is part of a $12 million investment from the city and province to improve Huron Church through the Connecting Links program.

Residents are asked to slow down and be cautious when driving through the area.

Work is expected to wrap up by Sept. 30.