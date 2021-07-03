Construction of a new roundabout begins Monday in north London

Beginning Monday, construction of a new roundabout will take place at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Sunningdale Road West.

Construction is set to begin Monday and continue throughout the fall with a planned completion date for 2022.

The intersection will be turned into a multi-lane roundabout which will improve safety and accommodate more motorists.

Trees and plants will be added as a part of this project.

According to the City of London, "Roundabouts help improve safety and traffic operations. When driving through one, vehicles entering must yield to pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicle traffic already in the roundabout. Roundabouts also help reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions by decreasing delays and idling time."

This roundabout is one of London's top 10 construction projects in the city's Renew London construction program.

Motorists should look for signage to help navigate through the construction.

