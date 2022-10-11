Construction of IWK's new $102M emergency department underway

Construction of a new, larger and more modern pediatric emergency department is now underway at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

The Nova Scotia government says the new facility will better meet the needs of IWK physicians and staff while delivering a high standard of care for patients at the children's hospital.

The $102-million project is expected to be completed in late 2025.

“What was once a dream for patients, families, staff and physicians is now becoming a much-needed reality,” said Dr. Krista Jangaard, president and CEO of the IWK Health Centre, in a news release.

"When completed, the world-class care provided by our emergency department team will be complemented and enhanced within a state-of-the-art department with the best medical technologies available."

The province says the renovation will better enable the IWK to provide emergency care, make it possible to accommodate a greater number of complex cases and “facilitate criteria for new infection protection and control measures.”

According to the release, the new emergency room will include three triage rooms, 24 examination rooms, two trauma/resuscitation rooms, four mental health and addictions care rooms, a mental health day room, a CT scanner in close proximity and a double ambulance bay.

The release states, on average, each day, there are 1,020 outpatient/clinic visits, 90 to 100 emergency visits and 20 surgeries at the IWK.

"This important infrastructure project will enhance the IWK emergency department's ability to meet the demand for service and will help ensure high-quality care for children and youth in our region," said Kim Masland, minister of public works.

The province says there has been a significant increase in patient visits, with the department seeing a 28 per cent increase in patient volume this fall compared to the same period in 2019.