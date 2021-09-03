Construction of Kingsville JK – 12 school approved

The Ontario government is investing $45.5 million to build a new Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville.

The new school, located at 1620 Jasperson Dr., will welcome 1,789 elementary/secondary student, offer 98 new licensed child care spaces, 6 new child care rooms and 3 new EarlyON Child and Family Centre rooms.

“Our government is taking action to build modern and new schools that will benefit Kingsville families and students for decades to come,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “With growth continuing in the community, we are excited to move the new Kingsville JK – 12 school forward part of our government’s $14 billion commitment to build new schools, improve existing facilities and expand child care. We are also improving existing schools — with over $600 million in air ventilation and school improvements underway today in over 1000 schools.”

The province also announcing a 20 per cent enhancement of the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) tax credit for 2021. This will increase support from $1,250 to $1,500 per family.

The Ontario government is also providing more than $1.6 billion in targeted COVID-19 resources for the upcoming school year. This funding is for a range of supports including mental health, reading, and math supports for Ontario students.

"We continue to move closer to meeting the commitment our board made in 2016 to the Kingsville and Harrow communities - the building of a new K-12 school,” said Erin Kelly, Director of Education at Greater Essex County District School Board. “With the inclusion of child care and EarlyOn centres within the new school building, we are very excited about providing students and their families a full, wrap-around learning experience. The community's input has been an important part of the school's design process and we are grateful for their support throughout this long journey. We also appreciate the Ministry of Education's support in helping us turn our commitment to the community into a reality."