Construction of new arena on the Kingsway could begin next year, report says

After largely being frozen during legal appeals and the COVID-19 pandemic, Greater Sudbury is preparing to resume work on the Kingsway Entertainment District.

The often delayed project – approved more than three years ago -- includes building a roughly $100 million community arena, a casino being built by Gateway, and a new hotel.

A report headed to city council July 14 outlines steps to get the project moving again. Preparing the site would take place from November of this year until next June. A design-build RFP would go out in October of this year. Road work, along with the construction of a stormwater management pond, would be done from June 2022 to October 2023.

Actual construction of the arena would begin in September 2022.

This is a proposed schedule, and work would have to be approved by city council, which is divided on the project.

Specifically, council will have to approve restarting site preparation, confirmation of the venue operator and confirmation of the project's final budget, based on the design/build RFP submissions.