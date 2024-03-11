Construction of new MacEwan University business building to begin 'soon'
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Construction is expected to start "soon" on MacEwan University's new School of Business building.
The downtown Edmonton-based post-secondary institution on Monday awarded the contract to build the structure to Ledcor.
MacEwan President Annette Trimbee says the building, which is slated to open in 2027 and will make space for an additional 7,500 students, can't be built soon enough as the university is running out of room for students, calling Monday a milestone day.
“This means we can put shovels in the ground as soon as it thaws," Trimbee said.
"The site is all ready to go and you’ll see a lot happening soon.”
Last month, the provincial government confirmed $125 million for the project.
