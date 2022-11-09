Construction of new Victoria airport control tower to begin this spring

Construction will begin next year on a new air-traffic control tower at Victoria International Airport.

Nav Canada says the build will get underway in spring 2023, with construction expected to be complete by 2026. The tower will replace the existing structure, which was built in 1958.

The new six-storey tower will be taller and larger than the current tower, with a total floor space estimated at 969 square metres, according to the company.

"While the new tower will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to safely and efficiently manage growing air traffic demand, it will also be LEED certified, which is an investment in energy efficiency and sustainability and demonstrates Nav Canada's commitment to its net-zero goal by 2050," Nav Canada president and CEO Raymond Bohn said in a release Wednesday.

Victoria airport president and CEO Geoff Dickson said the new tower will help facilitate continued economic growth, calling aviation a critical industry for the region.

Nav Canada says the new tower is required to support airport operations in the future.

Air-traffic controllers will continue working in the existing tower until the new structure opens.