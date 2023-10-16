Construction of Regina General Hospital parkade begins

Ground has officially been broken on the long awaited parkade at the Regina General Hospital.

The parking structure will be located in the northwest portion of the hospital’s visitor parking lot.

The facility will house a total of 1,005 stalls with 873 stalls being located in the parkade and 132 being located on the surface.

The new facility will increase parking near the hospital by a net 686 parking spaces, according to a news release.

"Parking availability and safety at the Regina General Hospital has been a concern for patients, staff and visitors,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

“The additional parking spaces that will be created will improve accessibility and improve safety for those who work at and visit the General Hospital.”

The groundbreaking follows years of concern over the parking situation in the area.

The construction process was previously delayed by the discovery of “anomalies” under the proposed site following a geotechnical assessment.

However, the “anomalies” turned out to be structural debris and old building materials such as brick, ceramic, fieldstone, glass and mortar.

Regina based firm Link Developments Ltd. will build the parkade – having recently completed projects such as the Eastgate Centre – Medical Professional Building, the University of Saskatchewan stadium Parkade and the Avenue P Medical office building in Saskatoon.

Construction on the parkade is set to be completed by November of 2024.