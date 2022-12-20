Construction of two new Muskoka hospitals to cost significantly more than estimated
Construction of two new hospitals in Huntsville and Bracebridge is expected to cost significantly more than initially estimated due to supply chain issues and high inflation rates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original cost estimate for the two facilities was roughly $560 million, but now that is closer to $722 million and could rise to as much as $967 million in 10 years' time.
"The Ministry of Health pays for most of the cost of new buildings, and the local communities have to pay a share of the entire project," explained Moreen Miller, chair of the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's Board of Directors.
Miller noted the communities' share could be up to 30 per cent of the total project cost. Initially estimated at $129 million, it could increase to as much as $225 million.
For the hospitals to proceed to tender, the government must be shown how the community will pay for its share of the projects.
Despite the challenges, the hospitals' foundations are well underway with fundraising efforts.
The hospitals plan to hold open houses in the New Year to gather input from the public on the design and operation of the new facilities.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower MainlandFor a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
Police say impaired driver in Elliot Lake had beer can in centre consoleOntario Provincial Police say an impaired driver they charged this week had a can of beer in the centre console, with more within reach in the backseat.
-
Utility company offers tips to prepare for possible power outagesA significant winter storm is forecast to hammer much of central Ontario later this week and into the holiday weekend, prompting a utility company to provide tips on preparing for possible power outages.