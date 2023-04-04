Construction on Anne Street bridge in Barrie enters new phase

Crews are back working on the Anne Street bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie as construction enters a new phase.

Construction crews began pouring concrete on the bridge deck Tuesday.

The project has experienced considerable delays, with the Ministry of Transportation saying construction could be extended to the end of July.

The bridge near Dunlop and Donald streets was expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The ministry cited challenges, including weather, for the delays.

The remaining work includes barrier walls, expansion joint installation, approach work, and waterproofing.

The ministry noted the remaining construction is still weather dependent.