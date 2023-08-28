Construction on long-term care home in Orangeville begins
Construction has started on a new long-term care home that will service Dufferin County.
Avalon Care Centre in Orangeville will have 160 beds and is being built on a new site next to the existing home.
Twenty-three beds are entirely new, while 137 are upgraded in private and basic rooms.
"The success of our long-term care home has been built on the longstanding support and relationships of the broader Orangeville community," said Sherry Braic, Avalon Care Centre administrator.
"A redeveloped, state-of-the-art home for 160 residents will ensure that we may continue to respond to the increasing care needs of future generations of seniors near to their home."
The new building features several design improvements, including larger common areas and air conditioning.
"This announcement is great news for Avalon Care Centre and seniors in our community," said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. "The expanded long-term care home will ensure more seniors can continue to make a home in their community, close to friends and loved ones."
The long-term care centre is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.
