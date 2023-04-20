Construction on new east Windsor dog park to begin Monday

An east Windsor park will soon be gone to the dogs as construction begins on a new space for your four-legged friend.

Construction on the new 1.5 acre dog park at Elizabeth Kishkon Park begins next week.

Starting Monday, crews will be out working on drainage improvements, asphalt trails, and concrete pads, followed by grass restoration.

The work is expected to take about four weeks for construction and two weeks for restoration.

City officials say phase two of the dog park really takes shape when fencing is installed in the fall.

Elizabeth Kishkon Park will remain open throughout both phases, but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.

The completed new dog park is expected to be open to the public by year’s end.