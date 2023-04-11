Construction on tennis and pickleball courts to start at three Windsor parks

There will be construction going on at three Windsor parks in the coming weeks as the city invests in pickleball and tennis courts.

Work will start in Fontainebleau Park this week, construction is expected to be completed in August.

Goldenwood Park can also expect a court in August with construction expected to begin there later this month.

Work to build courts will also get underway in Wilson Park starting next month with completion expected in September.

The parks will remain open during construction, but the city is asking park user to avoid the construction zones.

In total, Windsor is adding four pickleball courts and one tennis court at each of the three locations.